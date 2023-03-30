The bank has told customers its branch on Bradford Road in Brighouse will close on August 9.

From then, they have told people their nearest branch will be in Huddersfield.

NatWest says: “With the ease of mobile and online banking, fewer people are coming into the bank. This means we’ve had to make some tough choices about which can stay open.

Brighouse town centre

"So, we want to make sure that we keep the branches people are using most.”

It said counter transactions by personal customers at its Brighouse branch were down by 73 per cent in 2022 compared to in 2019.

In 2021, 77 per cent of personal customers using the branch also chose to use online banking or the mobile app.

And the branch was used by just three personal customers on a regular basis in 2021, as well as 94 business customers.