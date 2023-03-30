News you can trust since 1853
NatWest closing branches: Bank shutting means Calderdale customers will have to travel to Huddersfield

NatWest is closing one of its Calderdale branches.

By Sarah Fitton
Published 30th Mar 2023, 14:22 BST- 1 min read
Updated 30th Mar 2023, 14:22 BST

The bank has told customers its branch on Bradford Road in Brighouse will close on August 9.

From then, they have told people their nearest branch will be in Huddersfield.

NatWest says: “With the ease of mobile and online banking, fewer people are coming into the bank. This means we’ve had to make some tough choices about which can stay open.

"So, we want to make sure that we keep the branches people are using most.”

It said counter transactions by personal customers at its Brighouse branch were down by 73 per cent in 2022 compared to in 2019.

In 2021, 77 per cent of personal customers using the branch also chose to use online banking or the mobile app.

And the branch was used by just three personal customers on a regular basis in 2021, as well as 94 business customers.

