Nearly 2,000 sign call to protect Halifax's Roils Head Moor from golf club expansion

Residents are concerned about Halifax West End Gold Club’s proposals to expand onto Roils Head Moor.

Ward councillor Councillor James Baker (Lib Dem, Warley) has presented the 1,909-strong petition to Calderdale Council.

He said it was a “substantial” petition signed by people who wanted to keep the moor public.

People at Norton Tower protesting proposed extension of West End Golf Club onto Roils Head Moor

“The residents are objecting to any possibility that the council-owned land and Roils Head Moor might be sold or given to West End Golf Club to help any expansion of the club,” he said.

He added the club has had plans for some time which involve expanding onto the moor, possibly acquiring some land at the top which is currently publicly accessible green space “where people walk their dogs, ride on horses and enjoy open space”.

The petition urges both the council and the club to reconsider any plans to give up this piece of public land, said Coun Baker.

Councillors have also received a petition from Warley Town Community Group concerned about anti-social behaviour in the car park in Warley village centre.

Councillor Ashley Evans (Lib Dem, Warley) said 54 people had signed the petition worried about problems which included “drug dealing and criminality” there.

Petitioners have called on the council to see if CCTV could be put in place at the car park to help keep people safe, he said.