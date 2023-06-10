Senior councillors will be asked to approve a £6.9 million programme for work on some of Calderdale’s highways this year when they meet on Monday (June 12).

The council’s Cabinet will be asked to back a proposed City Region Sustainable Transport Settlement (CRSTS) Programme for the financial year 2023-24.

They are also asked to make a number of other approvals, including developing a programme of works for tackling Calderdale’s potholes – it is estimated the borough should get around £780,000 of West Yorkshire Combined Authority’s £6.49 million, granted for the purpose.

A list of streets and roads across the district could be in line for resurfacing if Calderdale councillors give the go-ahead

In addition to the £6.9 million available for highways schemes under the programme, there is expected to be a small amount of “carry over” from previous underspent schemes which can also go into the pot, councillors are told.

Of the £6.9 million, £3.17 is earmarked for road maintenance; £500,000 for footway maintenance; £1.74 million to help maintain structures including bridges; £540,000 for other schemes, for example pavement “furniture” decluttering; £440,000 for the council’s Safer Roads programme, taken from a list including local safety schemes, speed management projects, 20 miles per hour zones and a pedestrian crossing programme.

There will also be £190,000 for Active Travel schemes promoting walking, cycling and use of public transport, and £350,000 for signalling and other network needs.

Resurfacing work in 2023-24 is planned for all, or parts of: Market Street, Hebden Bridge; West Avenue, Lightcliffe; Bradshaw Lane, Illingworth; Heathy Lane, Holmfield; Castle Avenue, Rastrick; Cross Lane, Elland; Station Road, Luddenden Foot; Gibraltar Road, Highroad Well, Halifax; Holmfield Industrial Estate, Halifax; Westholme Road, Halifax; Towngate, Northowram; Stretchgate Lane, Pellon, Halifax; Tewit Close, Illingworth; Pollit Avenue, Sowerby; Rooley Heights, Sowerby; Camm Street, Sowerby; Broadway, Sowerby; Mission Street, Brighouse; River Street, Brighouse; and Calder Street, Brighouse.

The Cabinet meeting will be held at Halifax Town Hall

Surface dressing work in 2023-24 is planned at all, or part of: Birkby Lane, Bailiff Bridge; Victoria Avenue, Elland; Whitwell Green Lane, Elland; Coley Road, Coley; Soaper House Lane, Shelf; New Road, Mankinholes, Todmorden; Cross Lane, Mankinholes; Mankinholes Bank, Mankinholes; Lumbutts Road, Mankinholes; Saddleworth Road, Barkisland; Upper Green Lane, Brighouse; Green Lane, Brighouse; Laverock Lane, Brighouse; Lightcliffe Road, Brighouse; Bonegate Road, Brighouse; Finkil Street, Brighouse and the Sefton estate in Brighouse.

The structures programme sees work planned for: Osbourne Street steps, Hebden Bridge; Bankhouse Lane wall, Halifax; bridge height signs across the borough; the footbridge at Mytholmroyd; walls across the borough; inspections; and a contribution towards suicide prevention schemes relating to North Bridge, Halifax.

Some other areas earmarked for the 2024-25 programme for either resurfacing or surface dressing may also see some patching work done this year.