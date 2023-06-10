News you can trust since 1853
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Labour shadow minister Bambos Charalambous suspended
Four children found alive 40 days after Colombia plane crash
Boris Johnson resigns as MP over Partygate report
Nadine Dorries to stand down as MP with immediate effect
Teenager who collapsed in playground died of natural causes
Heat-health alert extended as hot weather expected to last days

Nearly £7m set be spent on highways resurfacing, filling in potholes and road maintenance: Here's a list of Calderdale streets where work could take place

Millions of pounds could be spent on roads resurfacing, filling in potholes and highways maintenance schemes in Calderdale over the next 12 months.
By John Greenwood - Local Democracy Reporter
Published 10th Jun 2023, 11:30 BST- 2 min read

Senior councillors will be asked to approve a £6.9 million programme for work on some of Calderdale’s highways this year when they meet on Monday (June 12).

The council’s Cabinet will be asked to back a proposed City Region Sustainable Transport Settlement (CRSTS) Programme for the financial year 2023-24.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

They are also asked to make a number of other approvals, including developing a programme of works for tackling Calderdale’s potholes – it is estimated the borough should get around £780,000 of West Yorkshire Combined Authority’s £6.49 million, granted for the purpose.

A list of streets and roads across the district could be in line for resurfacing if Calderdale councillors give the go-aheadA list of streets and roads across the district could be in line for resurfacing if Calderdale councillors give the go-ahead
A list of streets and roads across the district could be in line for resurfacing if Calderdale councillors give the go-ahead
Most Popular

In addition to the £6.9 million available for highways schemes under the programme, there is expected to be a small amount of “carry over” from previous underspent schemes which can also go into the pot, councillors are told.

Of the £6.9 million, £3.17 is earmarked for road maintenance; £500,000 for footway maintenance; £1.74 million to help maintain structures including bridges; £540,000 for other schemes, for example pavement “furniture” decluttering; £440,000 for the council’s Safer Roads programme, taken from a list including local safety schemes, speed management projects, 20 miles per hour zones and a pedestrian crossing programme.

There will also be £190,000 for Active Travel schemes promoting walking, cycling and use of public transport, and £350,000 for signalling and other network needs.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Resurfacing work in 2023-24 is planned for all, or parts of: Market Street, Hebden Bridge; West Avenue, Lightcliffe; Bradshaw Lane, Illingworth; Heathy Lane, Holmfield; Castle Avenue, Rastrick; Cross Lane, Elland; Station Road, Luddenden Foot; Gibraltar Road, Highroad Well, Halifax; Holmfield Industrial Estate, Halifax; Westholme Road, Halifax; Towngate, Northowram; Stretchgate Lane, Pellon, Halifax; Tewit Close, Illingworth; Pollit Avenue, Sowerby; Rooley Heights, Sowerby; Camm Street, Sowerby; Broadway, Sowerby; Mission Street, Brighouse; River Street, Brighouse; and Calder Street, Brighouse.

The Cabinet meeting will be held at Halifax Town HallThe Cabinet meeting will be held at Halifax Town Hall
The Cabinet meeting will be held at Halifax Town Hall

Surface dressing work in 2023-24 is planned at all, or part of: Birkby Lane, Bailiff Bridge; Victoria Avenue, Elland; Whitwell Green Lane, Elland; Coley Road, Coley; Soaper House Lane, Shelf; New Road, Mankinholes, Todmorden; Cross Lane, Mankinholes; Mankinholes Bank, Mankinholes; Lumbutts Road, Mankinholes; Saddleworth Road, Barkisland; Upper Green Lane, Brighouse; Green Lane, Brighouse; Laverock Lane, Brighouse; Lightcliffe Road, Brighouse; Bonegate Road, Brighouse; Finkil Street, Brighouse and the Sefton estate in Brighouse.

The structures programme sees work planned for: Osbourne Street steps, Hebden Bridge; Bankhouse Lane wall, Halifax; bridge height signs across the borough; the footbridge at Mytholmroyd; walls across the borough; inspections; and a contribution towards suicide prevention schemes relating to North Bridge, Halifax.

Some other areas earmarked for the 2024-25 programme for either resurfacing or surface dressing may also see some patching work done this year.

The Cabinet meeting will be held at Halifax Town Hall on Monday from 3pm.

Read More
It's pay and dismay for drivers as car parking charges set to rise in Calderdale...
Related topics:CalderdaleBrighouseHalifaxHebden Bridge