Neighbourhood plan sets out these proposals in developing the Park Ward area in Halifax

Park Ward is to the west of Halifax town centre and is home to around 16,000 people and approximately 250 businesses of all types.

The Park Ward Neighbourhood Plan sets out a vision for the future of the ward and how this can be achieved over the coming years. It has been developed with contributions from members of the Park Ward Neighbourhood Development Plan Steering Group and the wider community.

Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Regeneration and Strategy, Councillor Jane Scullion, said: “Park ward has a rich history and many positive features. It also faces a number of challenges, many of which relate to matters of planning and local land use.

Park Ward in Halifax

“One of the area’s major strengths is its passionate community and the Park Ward Neighbourhood Plan would give local people more say in how their area will develop and improve in the future.

“This consultation will enable people to have their say on the Plan and its proposals. The feedback will then be collated and submitted with the plan to an independent examination before progressing to a local referendum.

“We’re committed to the future of Park ward and the Neighbourhood Plan would ensure appropriate sustainable development and a strong vision for the area - shaped by people who know it best.”

The ward contains traditional 19th century terraced housing and more modern developments, interspersed with businesses of varying size and two main shopping areas.

It includes heritage buildings and People’s Park, which reflect the area’s historic development, as well as the major educational institution of Calderdale College.

The area also faces a number of challenges, including a range of housing needs and limited access to open space in some parts.

A public consultation is taking place to ensure the plan’s objectives meet the needs of the local community.

Proposals forming part of the plan include:

To reduce the number of derelict buildings and sites, to improve the area’s appearance and encourage sustainable development.

To help meet local housing needs, particularly for affordable housing, by supporting appropriate new housing development and extensions to existing properties to assist household growth.

To address a shortage of open space in the north of the area, and safeguard and improve existing sites, as well as protect and enhance woodland areas.

To support and revitalise the main shopping centres.

To preserve or enhance the area’s heritage assets.

To ensure the area remains an important location for business and employment, whilst reducing vehicle-pedestrian conflicts wherever possible.

To improve the main pedestrian routes between the neighbourhood area and Halifax town centre to encourage walking and make it a safer and more pleasant experience.

People can view the full plan and have their say here The documents are also available to view during opening hours at Halifax Central Library, King Cross Library, The Elsie Whitely Innovation Centre and at Hopwood Lane Enterprise Centre. All comments must be received by 5pm on Thursday March 24 2022.