"Never in a million years did I expect to win" - Halifax woman named Yorkshire Food Blogger of the Year

Shannon Palmer, 29, who lives in Shelf with her partner Richard, works 12-hour dementia care shifts at Anchors Springfield Care Home Bradford, is Social Media Manager for the Westgate Arcade in Halifax and Tickles Music Hall in Bradford and has just started writing for Yorkshire publication HN Magazine as well as fitting in time to write her blog and theatre reviews.

She has more than 51,000 followers on Instagram and blogs all about Yorkshire, walking, the best of Bradford, food and her life.

Shannon, who describes herself as a simple, down-to-earth Yorkshire lass, says can be regularly found out and about around Yorkshire blogging about all the things she loves.

She was up against five other influential Yorkshire food bloggers for the award, but Shannon, who goes by @thelittlelifeofshazzap on social media, came out on top and proudly brought the award back to Halifax.

"I absolutely love being a Yorkshire lass, you can find me out and about walking down Shibden or finding the best Yorkshire has to offer,” she said.

"I am so proud that I beat off tough competition at the blogger awards, never in a million years did I expect to win and never in a million years have I been left speechless!

"I think a lot of people can relate as I'm a down-to-earth lass, tell real life and what you see is what you get.

"I am so proud to bring the award home to Halifax.”