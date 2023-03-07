New artwork showcases Brighouse today and its potential for the future

‘Creative Brighouse’, curated by Calderdale artist Sandra McCracken, is a collage based on a map of the town centre and was crowdsourced from the words, images and memories of children and adults who visited Brighouse Open Market last year during the Deal Open Day.

The artwork will be on display at Hub4Hope, from charity Focus4Hope, with everyone invited to pop in and have a look at the map at their new pre-loved charity boutique Replenish.

David Whitehead, co-chair of the Brighouse Town Deal Board, was at the unveiling of the artwork. He said: “Sandra’s art is a beautiful illustration of Brighouse today and captures the thoughts of those who took part in our Open Day which showcased the plans that make up the Brighouse Deal.

Focus4Hope’s Louise Reed, Calderdale artist Sandra McCracken and Brighouse Deal co-chair David Whitehead

“This is an exciting time for the future of our town and the £19.1 million investment will help unlock more opportunities for everyone in the future. We are looking forward to sharing more about what is planned later in the Spring and getting more thoughts from residents and businesses who, as this piece of art shows, are so proud of where we live and work.”

Hub4Hope is open Monday to Friday between 9am and 3pm on Huddersfield Road, opposite Sainsbury’s near The Calder, with all money raised from Replenish going to support the Focus4Hope’s support of the homeless, isolated and vulnerable across West Yorkshire.

Louise Reed, who founded the charity in 2016, is a community representative on the Brighouse Town Deal Board. She said: “Focus4Hope is proud to be a part of the Brighouse community and we are always so grateful for the incredible support of people across the town for the people we provide with a helping hand.

“Our Hub4Hope and new Replenish charity boutique is an exciting addition to what we do, and to the town centre, and we were delighted to be able to agree to host this beautiful artwork which is a showcase of Brighouse today and its potential for tomorrow which the £19.1 million Deal investment will unlock.

The artwork which is now on show at Focus4Hope’s Replenish pre-loved boutique on Huddersfield Road in Brighouse

“We are proud to be a key part of story of our town, and excited to be helping write what happens in the next chapter. Please call down and see the artwork, browse the beautiful range of pre-loved items, and replenish your wardrobe, your home and our community.”

Calderdale textile artist Sandra McCracken added: “It was a really lovely experience co-creating this piece with the people of Brighouse. Some enjoyed drawing the local environment, others preferred to select images of possible cultural activities they’d like to see in the town centre, or write a few words.

“We hoped that the activity would start a conversation about the future of Brighouse, and it certainly did. It was an added bonus that the drawings were so brilliant - too good to be hidden away in a folder somewhere. I’m delighted that they’ve found a home with Louise and the team at Focus4Hope.”