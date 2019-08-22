New bar and restaurant to open in Halifax this weekend

A new bar and restaurant set in an iconic Halifax building is hoping to boost the drinks and dining experiences on offer in Calderdale when it opens this weekend.

Somerset House - the Grade II listed Georgian mansion on Rawson Street in Halifax town centre - will open as Alibi on Saturday.

The new venue will serve an extensive selection of cocktails, premium beers, wines, champagnes and spirits from across the globe. Alongside classics such as Cosmopolitans and Martinis, the cocktail menu includes the bar’s signature cocktail, Gentlemen Jack.

Led by Head Chef Damian Collinson, the restaurant will serve breakfast, brunch, lunch and evening meals, and there will be cocktail masterclasses, live music and private hire spaces.

The opening follows an extensive £450,000 redevelopment of the historic building which has had many previous incarnations, including a bank and a wedding venue, and until 2018, housed Le Metro restaurant.

General Manager Andy Pritchard said: “Our vision is to offer a premium day-to-night drinks and dining experience in stylish surroundings which will support the town’s growing popularity and be part of the wider regeneration of Calderdale.”

Meanwhile The Potting Shed - a bar and restaurant which opened on Fountain Street earlier this year - says it is proving a big hit with Calderdale residents.

The venue, which is celebrating the appointment of a new General Manager, Maxine Griffiths, and the launch of a delicious new food menu, says it is going from strength to strength.

Maxine said: “The people of Halifax seem to have really taken to our venue, and our aim is to be the best casual dining and drinking spot in town. We’re confident our latest food offering offers excellent value for money, and we welcome any feedback with open arms.”

Also attracting revellers to Halifax this weekend is Indyfax Beer Festival, running from tonight until Monday.

This year’s event will include Grayston Unity, Alexandra Beer House - which has a new rooftop beer garden - Glor restaurant, The Lantern, The Victorian Craft Beer Cafe and a new bar opening in the Westgate Arcade called København.