New benches at Brighouse Sports Club in memory of those who have died during the pandemic

New benches in memory of those who have died during the pandemic

Members have raised over £1,200 to purchase three benches with plaques with their names on.

They are located alongside the cricket ground at the Brighouse Sports Club in Russell Way.

HEARTBEAT is 15 years old in October of this year.

During this time 690 people have been Members from 33 GP Surgeries across West Yorkshire. Membership currently stands at 227.

Roger Bailey, Trustee said “In our first 13 years we lost maybe 1 or 2 a year but during the pandemic we have lost 13 to Covid and other causes, including our Chair Lesley Slater.”