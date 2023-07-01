A commemorative book written by Vaughan Leslie, detailing the history of the theatre and illustrated with more than 200 photos, will be released in September.

The cover features the theatre’s distinctive Art Deco logo, designed in 1933 by Jimmy Henderson, and reproduced in stained glass by Chris Beeching.

Copies of the book, priced £15, can be pre-ordered by emailing your name, address and email address to [email protected]

Hebden Bridge Little Theatre

To receive the book by post, there is an additional charge of £5 for postage (in the UK). Alternatively, copies can be collected from the theatre.

Vaughan said: “Members and friends who pay in advance become ‘subscribers’, thereby helping to ensure the success of the publication.

"A list of all subscribers will be published in the book, to thank them for their support.

“If you want to pre-order, please hurry. The opportunity to subscribe closes once the book goes to press.”