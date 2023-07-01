News you can trust since 1853
New book illustrating the history of Hebden Bridge Little Theatre will be released in September as part of the arts venue's centenary celebrations

Hebden Bridge Little Theatre is planning celebrations and special events to mark its centenary in 2024.
By Dominic Brown
Published 1st Jul 2023, 18:00 BST- 1 min read

A commemorative book written by Vaughan Leslie, detailing the history of the theatre and illustrated with more than 200 photos, will be released in September.

The cover features the theatre’s distinctive Art Deco logo, designed in 1933 by Jimmy Henderson, and reproduced in stained glass by Chris Beeching.

Copies of the book, priced £15, can be pre-ordered by emailing your name, address and email address to [email protected]

Hebden Bridge Little TheatreHebden Bridge Little Theatre
To receive the book by post, there is an additional charge of £5 for postage (in the UK). Alternatively, copies can be collected from the theatre.

Vaughan said: “Members and friends who pay in advance become ‘subscribers’, thereby helping to ensure the success of the publication.

"A list of all subscribers will be published in the book, to thank them for their support.

“If you want to pre-order, please hurry. The opportunity to subscribe closes once the book goes to press.”

The cover of the special book commemorating the centenary of Hebden Bridge Little TheatreThe cover of the special book commemorating the centenary of Hebden Bridge Little Theatre
