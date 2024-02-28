Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Red Bricks and Loose Dogs is written by Terence Roberts, who grew up in the area and attended the Highlands School in Illingworth.

"I hope it is a relatable read, encouraging people to reflect on their life, identifying truth and sanity in that process," he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"I also hope it throws light on issues such as alcohol misuse and domestic violence and gives encouragement to those facing such difficulties in life.

Terence Roberts

"I lived in West Yorkshire for 46 years, growing up in Halifax from the age of four. My time in Halifax was the making of me at that early age.

"I hope that it provides some fond nostalgia alongside a positive image of Halifax and the character of local people."