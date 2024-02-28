New book takes a look at life on Grove Estate in Ovenden half a century ago
Red Bricks and Loose Dogs is written by Terence Roberts, who grew up in the area and attended the Highlands School in Illingworth.
"I hope it is a relatable read, encouraging people to reflect on their life, identifying truth and sanity in that process," he said.
"I also hope it throws light on issues such as alcohol misuse and domestic violence and gives encouragement to those facing such difficulties in life.
"I lived in West Yorkshire for 46 years, growing up in Halifax from the age of four. My time in Halifax was the making of me at that early age.
"I hope that it provides some fond nostalgia alongside a positive image of Halifax and the character of local people."
The book is released on March 1 and is available to pre order on Amazon.