New Brighouse and Rastrick Band member keeps it in the family

The grand-daughter of a legendary former member of Brighouse and Rastrick Band is set to join after its summer break.

Charlotte Horsfield has accepted the invitation to take the second trombone seat with the current Yorkshire champions.

She is part of a four generation musical dynasty, her grandad being the late David Horsfield.

Charlotte is thrilled to accept the trombone role.

She said: “It means a great deal to me, being my home town band and where my grandad used to play.”

Born in Brighouse, Charlotte currently lives in Lancashire while studying at the Royal Northern College of Music, having just completed her second year and while there has founded her own brass quintet, Apex Brass.

She was first taught by family members then joined Clifton and Lightcliffe Band aged seven before playing with Hebden Bridge until the age of 15.

She then moved to Hammonds Band and was promoted to principal trombone a year later. After re-locating to Manchester she joined The Fairey Band in December 2017.

Alongside this, Charlotte played in Elland Silver Youth Band from the age of ten and there helped win several national titles on numerous occasions. A great personal achievement was being awarded the best soloist award at the European Youth Championships in Lille and being part of the winning band the following year in Oostende.

She has also been a member of the National Children’s Band of Great Britain and National Youth Band.

Her first public appearance with Brighouse and Rastrick Band will be at the Victoria Theatre, Halifax on August 31 while at the same time preparing for the first of the national contests under Prof David King which will be at the British Open at Symphony Hall, Birmingham on September 7.

