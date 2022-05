Urban Fresh Burger and Fries has not given a date or location for its newest eaterie but says it is coming to the town "very soon".

The company already has three other restaurants - two in Doncaster and one in Rotherham.

According to its menu, Urban Fresh Burger and Fries sells beef, chicken and vegetarian burgers with a host of toppings.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The company already three other restaurants

Halifax is also soon to get its own German-themed bar.