New date for postponed Wellbeing and Community Festival at The Piece Hall

Preparations are underway for a free two-day event which had to be postponed earlier this year due to bad weather.

The Piece Hall Trust decided not to hold the Wellbeing and Community Festival in April on safety grounds amidst high winds and uncertain weather.

The festival, which intends to help people get active and creative, is now taking place from 10am until 6pm on Saturday, July 20 and 10am until 4pm on Sunday, July 21.

Nicky Chance-Thompson, Chief Executive of The Piece Hall Trust, said: "We look forward to delivering a great event and encourage everyone to come along and participate."

The courtyard will host four different zones - Active, Creative, Support and Wellbeing.

From fitness fanatics to first timers, anyone looking to get moving can try their hand at a whole host of sports including all-adapted cycling, kurling, dance, Tai Chi, wheelchair basketball and yoga.

Representatives from Sport For All and Threeways Sports Centre will also be there to offer advice.

Visitors with a creative flair can have a go at mindful colouring and stone carving, and The Caygill Suite and the Learning Studio, will host various free workshops throughout the weekend.

An array of support services will have stands across the courtyard including Basement Recovery Project, Healthy Minds and Samaritans. There will also be food pop-ups and music from community choirs and local musicians.

The Piece Hall Trust has received funding from the National Lottery Community Fund to assist in the delivery of the Festival.

For more information or to book onto one of the free workshops, visit www.thepiecehall.co.uk