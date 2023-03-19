New dementia friendly community to launch campaign in Calderdale with event at Halifax Town Hall

MPs Holly Lynch and Craig Whittaker support the launch of a campaign which in addition to providing information, support and a networking opportunity, presenters will deliver insight into the benefits of making dementia friendly changes to their business premises.

Chair of Calderdale Dementia Friendly Community Shabir Hussain said “if we do not work together towards a common vision, there is a risk of depriving local dementia communities of being able to access businesses and public spaces.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We want to develop partnerships with local businesses and invite them to explore the many benefits of making simple change.

Halifax Town Hall

"We want people with dementia to feel they belong and to make it easier for carers to bring them into community-based businesses to enjoy socialising in cafes, to go shopping or to access public spaces.”

The launch event is free of charge. To book a place visit Eventbrite.

Advertisement Hide Ad