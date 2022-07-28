New director of adult services and wellbeing appointed at Calderdale Council

Cath will start her new role in October 2022, following the retirement of Iain Baines later this month. Iain has been Director of Adult Services and Wellbeing since 2018 and started working for the Council in 2013. An Interim Director will head the service from August to October.

Currently Director of Adult Social Care at Salford Integrated Care Organisation, Cath’s new post will build on the work in Calderdale to manage the growing demand, recruitment and budget pressures facing the social care sector.

Other priorities will include improving residents’ health, wellbeing and access to care, reducing inequalities, safeguarding adults, preventing illness, championing independence and ‘home first’ to reduce care home and hospital admissions, and continuing to build an Age Friendly Calderdale.

Cath Gormally

Cath will take a leading role in the closer working partnerships between the Council, the health sector and community and voluntary organisations, through the Calderdale Cares Integration Partnership Board. By providing joined up, compassionate care, the Calderdale Cares Partnership is enabling local health and care organisations to be much more connected. Working more closely as one place helps to build resilience across communities by ensuring people can access the services they need, where and when they need them.

Coun Josh Fenton-Glynn, Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Adult Services and Wellbeing, said: “Iain’s shoes would always be difficult to fill. That’s why I’m so pleased we will be welcoming Cath from October. Her talent, experience and enthusiasm will build on the fantastic work that Iain has led over the last few years. Cath understood and will take forward our work to embed Calderdale’s values of kindness, compassion and resilience. Our care is in safe hands.

“Cath joins us at an exciting time for Calderdale’s health and care system. She will play a significant role in moving the borough towards stronger joint working, to deliver compassionate and sustainable care with a focus on people’s wellbeing. And to bring in policies that support and recognise the work of our frontline care staff.”

Cath joined Salford Integrated Care Organisation in January 2019 and is a qualified and registered social worker. She is originally from Wigan and completed her social work training in Bradford in 1994, and West Yorkshire has been her home ever since. She has worked in integrated adult social care and mental health services across the NHS and social care in Bradford, Manchester and London.

Cath is passionate about social work and adult social care, and the way that the profession and social workers help people to live fulfilled and independent lives. She is committed to working closely with other professionals, people who use services, carers and the voluntary and community sector.