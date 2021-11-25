New festive tale for Halifax author Grandad Wheels

Author Brian Abram with his grandson Charles Stewart

Brian Abram has released his fourth Grandad Wheels book - ‘Grandad in the Grotto!’- in aid of causes which help people with spinal injuries.

The 64-year-old, from Skircoat Green, spent a year in Pinderfields Spinal Unit after a 2013 bicycle accident left him T9 paraplegic and a full-time wheelchair user.

Inspired by his adventures with his grandson, eight-year-old Charles Stewart, he has written six hilarious books aimed at primary school-aged children all sharing the same theme - that disability is no barrier to having fun.

His stories have already raised a staggering £20,000 for charities.

‘Grandad in the Grotto!’ is the fourth to be published so far and, sponsored again by Irwin Mitchell, it sees a return to Cheapfoods Supermarket who are opening a Grotto in time for Christmas. When Charlie sees they need a Santa, he knows just the man for the job.

“I always hoped to release a festive story and four books in, it’s such a proud moment to be able to achieve our £20,000 fundraising target,” Brian said.

“Being able to feature Hannah Cockroft MBE in ‘Grandad Goes For Gold!’ was fantastic and ending the year with a big Christmas donation for charity plus a new book is a great way to end what has been a difficult period for many children and their families.

“Hopefully this book will put a smile on their faces and get even more people thinking about disability and how there is no reason for it to stop people from having a good time.”

Ross McWilliams, the senior associate solicitor at the Leeds office of Irwin Mitchell supporting Brian, said: “There was a real need for a series of books like this and the amount of money

Brian has raised for charity, plus the real thirst for schools to find out more is proof his stories have struck a chord and also opened up a dialogue about inclusivity that is refreshing and new.