New film about the Calder Valley to be screened for the first time next month

Michael Gill, left, and Peter Thornton

Pathways Productions film-maker Peter Thornton and presenter Michael Gill have finished their second feature 'Aspects of Calderdale Volume 2', which was filmed over the last eight months.

The pair visited a variety of local places for the film, which features some fascinating facts and stories, and takes in the splendour of picturesque Calderdale.

Fifteen items feature in the film, showing various aspects of life in the valley, from bells to bowls, a brewery to a brass band and waterways to water ski's.

The cover of the DVD

“We've some fascinating, dedicated and skilled people in our community” said Michael, a former Mayor of Todmorden who has researched and written the film.

“It's been a privilege to meet them and learn a little more about what goes on in the area that, unless you are involved, you just wouldn't know about. I think it will be enlightening for visitors and locals alike.

"We cover things like the Halifax Gibbet, May's shop in Colden, West Vale model car racing, Luddenden Foot’s secret cafe and St Mary’s bell ringers in Todmorden.”

Peter, who has been making local films for over 20 years, is a former local fire service officer and has now made 18 films as Pathways Productions.

“We've aimed to capture the hidden, the historic and the curious aspects of the valley whilst exploring the natural beauty of the area,” said Peter.

“We've also been lucky enough to have the co-operation of local drone pilots, so there is a lot of stunning aerial footage included in Volume 2.”

'Aspects of Todmorden Volume 2' is now available and can be viewed at a free screening on December 11 at 7.30pm for an 8pm start at Todmorden Cricket club.

The film isn't available to buy until the end of the month, but can be pre-ordered for £10 at www.pathwaysvideo.co.uk or by contacting Peter on 07900 334 720.

