The Halifax junior parkrun

The event is taking place each Sunday morning at 9am in People’s Park at King Cross, Halifax, and is free for children aged 4 to 14.

Organiser Gavin Dodd said: “You can run, walk or skip and all are welcome.

“We are making a difference to the community and would like to grow the event.”

The first parkrun was on Sunday, October 30 and attracted 65 children and parents, with the second event seeing 55 children take part.

"The aim is to create a community,” Gavin added.

“Volunteers are equally important, we need around 15 volunteers per event.

"The park is beautiful and a bit of an unknown to many people in Halifax.

"We would advise getting there at 8.50am and to sign up before so you have a barcode.”

For more information, visit www.parkrun.org.uk/peoplesparkhalifax-juniors/.