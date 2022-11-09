News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

New free junior parkrun sees dozens of Halifax youngsters taking part

A new junior parkrun in Halifax has already attracted dozens of youngsters in its first two weeks.

By Tom Scargill
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
The Halifax junior parkrun
The Halifax junior parkrun

The event is taking place each Sunday morning at 9am in People’s Park at King Cross, Halifax, and is free for children aged 4 to 14.

Organiser Gavin Dodd said: “You can run, walk or skip and all are welcome.

“We are making a difference to the community and would like to grow the event.”

The Halifax junior parkrun

Most Popular

The first parkrun was on Sunday, October 30 and attracted 65 children and parents, with the second event seeing 55 children take part.

"The aim is to create a community,” Gavin added.

Volunteers are equally important, we need around 15 volunteers per event.

"The park is beautiful and a bit of an unknown to many people in Halifax.

Advertisement

Hide Ad
The Halifax junior parkrun

"We would advise getting there at 8.50am and to sign up before so you have a barcode.”

For more information, visit www.parkrun.org.uk/peoplesparkhalifax-juniors/.

The Halifax junior parkrun
HalifaxVolunteers