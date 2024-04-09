New fungus species found on High Hirst Woodmeadow in Hebden Bridge
DNA analysis of samples shows this to be a new, unnamed species, although the same DNA signature has been picked up in a single Welsh specimen and a single Slovakian specimen.
The discovery was made by local National Trust grassland fungi expert Steve Hindle and his team of volunteers whilst undertaking the High Hirst Woodmeadow annual fungi survey in November 2023.
The find further cements High Hirst Woodmeadow’s reputation as an internationally significant biodiversity hotspot.
Surveys carried out in previous years have also identified two rare fungi species classified as ‘Near Threatened’ on the UK Red Data list, along with four globally threatened species classified as ‘Vulnerable’ on the IUCN classification scale.
The report also noted that Woodmeadow meets the criteria to be designated site of special scientific interest status, attributed to the thriving abundance of the Clavariaceae family of grassland fungi on-site.
Hindle said: “This really does illustrate how important High Hirst Woodmeadow and other local grasslands in the Calderdale area are.
"This is a member of the D group of CHEGD fungi, which are the rarest anyway. So far, I have found 12 different species in Calderdale, three of which are new to science. The SSSI threshold is three.”
Chair of the Hebden Royd Town Council climate emergency committee, Coun Nikki Harvey, added: “We are excited that this incredibly rare fungi has been found at High Hirst Woodmeadow. We are lucky to have Steve Hindle and our amazing volunteers completing our annual fungi surveys that made this possible.”