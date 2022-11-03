New green jobs pledged as Mayor joins construction students at Halifax Bus Station

The bus station has been partially closed to the public since September 2021 for construction of a new £17.7 million state-of-the-art facility delivered by the West Yorkshire Combined Authority and Calderdale Council.

The new bus station will include solar panels, bike parking and measures to enable the future introduction of electric bus charging points, as well as a new “green roof”, which will be covered in plants.

Contractors Willmott Dixon have pledged to create 20 well-paid, skilled green jobs across the region by 2025.

Mayor of Yorkshire Tracy Brabin

Tracy Brabin said: “I am committed to creating 1,000 well-paid, skilled jobs for young people. It’s great to see West Yorkshire businesses support this ambition.

“Getting more people into jobs and improving public transport are at the heart of making our region an even better place to live and work.

“This £17.7 million investment in a new Halifax Bus Station will help us do both of these things.”

Students of all ages - from primary schools to further education colleges and universities - are visiting the bus station to learn more about the scheme and careers in the industry.

Artist's impression of the new bus station

This is part of a Green Skills Academy running alongside the construction of the new bus station, helping generate interest and excitement among young people.

Jayne Wroot, Intervention Officer for Professional Trades at Calderdale College, said: “Our students benefit enormously from this type of hands-on experience of a live construction site, which helps bring their learning to life.

“From learning about the scheme to building their skills and finding out more about the career opportunities available to them, their experience at Halifax Bus Station has been invaluable."

Coun Jane Scullion, Calderdale Council’s Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Regeneration and Strategy, said: “The many improvements taking place at the bus station are part of a multi-million pound investment which will transform bus travel in and around Halifax and improve facilities for passengers.

“The green roof is one of many environmentally friendly features being installed as part of the development, supporting our ambition to tackle the climate emergency and reduce carbon emissions.”