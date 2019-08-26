New Halifax Fire Station recruit Molly is named top trainee

An exceptional recruit from West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service (WYFRS) has been given the top trainee award as she prepares to start working at Halifax Fire Station.

Molly Barker joined other trainees as they celebrated passing their training with the fire service at a special graduation ceremony at the headquarters in Birkenshaw.

The ceremony was attended by proud family and friends, who watched the firefighters show off the skills they have learnt during their 15-week training course.

They demonstrated putting out a building fire, rescuing a casualty from a mock-up road traffic collision and extinguishing a car fire. They also treated spectators to a special water display.

At the ceremony, Molly was given the top trainee award, which is given to the individual who has set and maintained the highest of standards throughout the course.

Instructors said that from day one she had hit the ground running and has had glowing reports from every department.

Molly said: “I feel so honoured to be presented with such a prestigious award.

“I gave 110 per cent over the 15 week course, so it felt like a long slog to do it at that level.

“My fellow trainees were brilliant – they helped me in different ways.

“I’m looking forward to getting out to station now and living the firefighter life for real.”

