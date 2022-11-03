New Halifax leisure centre and swimming pool ON HOLD for at least 12 months because of rising costs
The new swimming pool and leisure centre for Halifax has been put on hold because of soaring prices.
By Sarah Fitton
Calderdale Council has announced the centre at North Bridge is one of three multi-million pound projects having to be put on ice because of costs.
It says prices would have risen by another £4m, possibly more if inflation continues to rise.
The pool project is being delayed by at least a year.
The Halifax Rail Station gateway and cycling/walking elements of A629 scheme have also been put on hold
