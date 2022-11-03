News you can trust since 1853
New Halifax leisure centre and swimming pool ON HOLD for at least 12 months because of rising costs

The new swimming pool and leisure centre for Halifax has been put on hold because of soaring prices.

By Sarah Fitton
4 minutes ago - 1 min read

Calderdale Council has announced the centre at North Bridge is one of three multi-million pound projects having to be put on ice because of costs.

It says prices would have risen by another £4m, possibly more if inflation continues to rise.

The pool project is being delayed by at least a year.

Artists impression of how the new look Halifax Swimming Pool sports centre complex at North Bridge Leisure Centre could look.

The Halifax Rail Station gateway and cycling/walking elements of A629 scheme have also been put on hold

This story will be updated with more information as we get it.

