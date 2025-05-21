New housing development in Ovenden is officially opened

A new housing development of 14 homes has been officially opened in Ovenden.

The properties, from Connect Housing, are on a cul-de-sac named Lily Close and have all been rented by families in the area, many of whom attended a party to mark the occasion.

During the event, residents, partners and Connect staff heard from the leader of Calderdale Council, Coun Jane Scullion, Connect’s director of home, Martyn Broadest and chair of the Connect board, Diane French.

This was followed by the official ribbon-cutting ceremony, carried out by a young resident of Lily Close and Coun Scullion.

Connect worked with Halifax-based building company West End Joiners and Builders to develop the site, which includes two bungalows designed specifically around the needs of wheelchair users.

The homes are all highly energy efficient, with enhanced levels of insulation, a whole house ventilation system with heat recovery, an air source heat pump and solar panels.

Helen Lennon, chief executive at Connect Housing, said: “We’re proud to be celebrating the opening of our newest development, Lily Close.

"We are committed to offering people in West Yorkshire good quality, affordable and energy efficient homes, from which they can enjoy happy, healthy lives.

Lily Close in Ovenden

"Lily Close is a great example as, with the highest energy rating of A, the predicted energy performance of the homes suggests that a typical household would spend less than £700 per year on heating and hot water.

“Supported with funding from Homes England and working in partnership with Calderdale Council, Spawforths (architects) and West End Joiners, we have created a development that is high quality, sympathetic to the surrounding neighbourhood, and which will benefit the wider community.

“The Lily Close welcome party has been an opportunity for residents to get to know each other and us, and we hope the event is the start of a friendly community for years to come.”

Coun Jane Scullion said: “It was wonderful to join local residents at this uplifting event, as they start to make these new houses a place to call home.

“We’re committed to delivering housing across Calderdale, and to continue transforming north Halifax with investment and regeneration that brings hope and a thriving future for this strong community.

“Taking climate action and reducing inequalities are also priorities for us.

"The high energy efficiency in the new homes will help protect the environment and cut costs for residents.”