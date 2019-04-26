New job opportunities as reopening of Calderdale community hub moves closer

The renovation works are more than half way to completion and the transformed Space @ Field Lane community hub in Rastrick will re-open in June.

The refurbishment began in February and work has included some internal demolition, a new extension for a Changing Places accessible toilet facility, a new roof, new windows and entrance, new ceiling and flooring, kitchen, cafe area.

Mary Green, Trustee of the Group said: “It has been so exciting to see the progress with the building. We can’t quite believe as a group of local people how much we have achieved, so seeing the project really coming together is amazing.”

The Space will create and deliver a variety of activities, services, socialising opportunities, youth club and a community café.

To maximise the opportunities of this new modern building in the community, the group have created opportunities to apply for three new part time jobs: Centre Manager, Caretaker/Cleaner and a Café Co-ordinator. Applications close on Friday 10 May.

For details visit www.thespaceatfieldlane.org.uk

