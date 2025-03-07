New library opens in Halifax

A new library has opened in part of Halifax.

The facility is part of Mixenden Community Hub and welcomed its first visitors yesterday – World Book Day.

As well as a host of books, the library offers IT equipment, free internet access and new ‘playboxes’ containing games and activities that encourage early speech, language, communication and numeracy.

The library will also host school visits and craft sessions.

Representatives from Calderdale Council with some of the library team and the Gruffalo in the new Mixenden Library

North Halifax Primary Care Network is moving into one of the other units at the hub to deliver community healthcare services, in addition to the nearby GP surgery and supported by the Calderdale Cares Partnership.

There is also a space at the hub for a shop or office, and people are already enjoying the community garden.

Councillor Scott Patient, Calderdale Council’s deputy leader, visited the library on its opening day along with Coun Danielle Durrans, cabinet member for Public Services and Communities; Coun Shane Taylor, ward cuncillor for Illingworth and Mixenden; and Ian Day, the council’s director of public services.

Coun Patient said: “Investing in north Halifax supports our priority for thriving towns and places.

"The North Halifax Strategy shows a 10-year commitment to transform the area, in partnership with the community.

“The completion of Mixenden Community Hub, and the opening of the library, is a major moment in making our long-term ambition for the area real.

"It’s great to see people using the brilliant new library and community garden already.

“As the other services move in, we’ll see the hub become a place where people can look after their health, learn, relax and socialise.

“Thank you to everyone who has worked together to make this a real focal point at the heart of this strong community.”

Dr Geetha Chandrasekaran, a Halifax GP and clinical director for the primary care network, said: “The opening of the library within the Mixenden Hub is a pivotal moment for the community, and North Halifax Primary Care Network are excited to be a part of this overall transformation.

“We will be moving our services into the building soon, helping to ensure the health and well-being of local residents while fostering connections and supporting local growth.

"The uhb not only enhances access to these vital services but also reflects the power of collaboration in creating a brighter future for north Halifax.”