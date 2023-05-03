New Lidl: Planning bid made for controversial new supermarket which saw Calderdale villagers told to leave their homes
The planning application is now in for a new supermarket in a Calderdale village which has already caused controversy.
Last year people in five houses near the site were given just eight weeks to leave their homes to make way for the new supermarket.
Plans for the store went on display at a public exhibition in February and the supermarket giant has now applied to Calderdale Council for permission to demolish existing buildings at West Vale Works and build its store on the 0.76 hectare site.
The plans include an 85-space car park.
Supporting documents with the application include a report by consultants Rapleys on the public consultation earlier this year.
It says 436 responses were received to the online survey and a further 110 written comments from the public exhibition.
Of the responses, 40 per cent supported the proposed development in principle but 50 per cent expressed a lack of support for it at this site.
Ten per cent were undecided.
The report argues that given 7,408 leaflets were delivered giving details of the public meeting and how people could register their views, 93 per cent of residents who received a consultation flyer did not comment.
Comments in favour of the new store included improving an under-used site which was currently an eyesore, that it would bring jobs to the village and a supermarket would be within walking distance for villagers.
But other comments expressed concern about potential increases in traffic – including potential impact on the Saddleworth Road/Stainland Road junction – and possible impacts on air quality, thoughts the site would be better suited to another kind of development, and loss of existing buildings.
The Rapleys report says: “Overall, support for the proposed development was mixed.
“Many residents commented that they supported the development in principle and would welcome a Lidl food store to the area but wanted the highways impacts to be considered further.
“It also became apparent at the public exhibition that there had been some confusion with regard to the vehicular access to the proposed store.”
The full application – number 23/00360/FUL – can be viewed on the council’s planning portal.