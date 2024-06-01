New Mayor of Hebden Royd appointed at Council's annual meeting
The meeting at Hebden Bridge Town Hall saw Councillor Pat Fraser take the chain with the role of deputy mayor being taken by Coun Keith Butterick.
Coun Fraser follows in the footsteps of retiring mayor Coun Bernice Hayes, who presented the new mayor with the chain, before taking time to reflect on her busy year to an audience of over 50 guests.
Coun Fraser’s consort will be Anna Warwood with consorts Ellen Fellowes and Coun Patsi Guilfoyle.
The retiring mayor spoke of the diversity and variety of her Mayoral duties this year – from attending performances by St. Micheals Amateur Dramatics and awarding prizes at the Vintage Car Weekend to joining the Hebden Bridge Twinning Society on trips to Warstein and St. Pol-sur-Ternoise.
Coun Hayes’ chosen charitable cause for the year was food hub Calder Food Support and she has supported events and activities over the year to raise funds for the cause including a film screening of the Wizard of Oz, a raffle and the collection of donations at the Mayor’s Civic Service and from Hebden’s Happy Hounds.
During the meeting the retiring Mayor was delighted to present Calder Food Support with a cheque for £1378 which will go directly towards the charity and its operations.
Awards were also presented at the annual meeting of the council.
These included The Service to the Community Award, along with certificate and a gift given to Hebden Royd Postmasters Satnam Singh and Janet Brookes for their respective contributions to the community through the Post Offices of Hebden Bridge and Mytholmroyd.
An award was given to Hebden Bridge Junior Band who have been providing entertainment and musical education in Hebden Royd for 50 years.
Coun Fraser on accepting the Mayor’s chain said it will be a privilege to serve the Hebden Royd community again for a second time, having held the role in the period 2017/18.
The incoming Mayor outlined her aspirations for the coming year, with a specific focus on grassroots and community initiatives as exemplified by her choice of Mayor’s Charity for 2024/25, Hebden Bridge Saints Under 15’s Girls Football Team.
