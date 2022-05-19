New Mayor of Hebden Royd takes the chain

The meeting saw Coun Jane Hoyle take the chain for the Mayoral year of 2022/23, the Deputy Mayor will be Cllr Bernice Hayes.

Coun Hoyle took over the role from Cllr Rob Freeth with the retiring Mayor presenting Coun Hoyle with the chain before taking time to reflect on his busy year despite the many and varied challenges posed by Covid 19.

Coun Freeth felt that helping his community to return to being the vibrant, eclectic, inclusive and, above all, creative place was his greatest achievement with the support of a wide range of individuals and groups, most notably the Business Forum and the Rotary Club of Hebden Bridge under the banner of Our Vibrant Valley. Roger Benn was specifically mentioned for his tireless energy and creativity. The 1000 Postcards art exhibition gave the children of Hebden Royd the opportunity in art and words to interpret what made this such a wonderful place in which to live and work. This was followed by the Light Up the Valley festival visiting our valley and hilltop communities showcasing the area.

Coun Hoyle and consort.

The Town Council has achieved much in the last 12 months with important initiatives such as the Woodland Meadow at High Hirst and the reopening of the Picture House

Coun Freeth chose the Forget Me Not Children’s Hospice, helping children with life ending medical conditions and their families and the St Augustine’s Centre who support refugees wherever they may come from. Coun Freeth was able to make donations to both during the year.

Coun Richard Needham thanked Coun Freeth on behalf of the Town Council saying that Coun Freeth knew his year was going to be a very different experience. Mentioning the Covid Recovery efforts with 1000 Post Cards and Light Up The Valley specifically as well as facing the challenge of virtual meetings with the Mayor effectively sustaining the Councils momentum and ensuring the council remained focused.

From the start he became instrumental in helping Hebden Royd recover from the impact Covid. His vision was to create a Recovery Group – a partnership focussed on creating activities and events when we could, and involving the whole of Hebden Royd: community centres, businesses, the voluntary groups etc. A memorable example of the Group's achievement was the postcard exhibition that brought

New Mayor of Hebden Royd takes the chain

Coun Hoyle on accepting the Mayors chain said it will be a privilege to serve the Hebden Royd Town Council and the people of Hebden Royd as Mayor for the coming year. She hopes to continue to build on the good work of Hebden Royd Town Council.

Coun Hoyle is eager to support and encourage community groups across Hebden Royd to come together to celebrate everything that makes Hebden Royd unique. She will raise the profile of Hebden Royd by attending a variety of events throughout the year