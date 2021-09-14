New mayor welcomed to Calderdale village as he fundraises for devastating condition he was diagnosed with last year

New Mayor of Luddenden Stephen Parker

Duck races, stalls, games, candy floss, face painting and more were enjoyed as Stephen Parker took on the title from retiring mayor Stephen Wormald.

Mr Parker is using his year in office to raise funds for a charity close to his heart.

The mayor’s fund usually hands out grants to several local causes but this year all the fundraising will be for Motor Neurone Disease Association in a show of support for the new mayor who was diagnosed with the condition last year.

Mayor making and fete in Luddenden. Photo by Andy Groves

Motor Neurone Disease is a rapidly-progressing disease which affects the brain and spinal cord.

There is currently no cure for the devastating disease. Leeds Rhino player Rob Burrows, who also has Motor Neurone Disease, recently backed a £5m charity appeal to build a Motor Neurone Disease centre in Leeds.

Mr Parker thanked all who had supported the village fete and mayor making on Saturday, posting on social media: “It exceeded all our expectations, you were amazing.

“The sun shone. The music played. Your generosity overflowed and we turned the village blue in our fight to raise awareness of Motor Neurone Disease.”