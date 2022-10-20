Focus4Hope, helps some of the borough’s most vulnerable residents, has been gifted the new vehicle by the Freemasons, Brethren of the Province of Yorkshire and the West Riding.

The charity’s work includes supporting isolated pensioners by taking them on day trips, and says the mini bus will be a huge boost to those outings.

Louise Reed, founder of Focus4Hope, said: “This new bus will enable us to continue with the valuable work that we do.

The Focus4Hope team with members of Freemasons, Brethren of the Province of Yorkshire and the West Riding

"Our days out for the more senior members of our community are incredibly popular and sell out months in advance.

"In addition, we use the bus to transport our teams to Leeds and Halifax where we prepare hot, nutritious meals for the homeless and vulnerably-housed.