New Order perform at the Piece Hall in Halifax (Picture Frank Ralph)

New Order at the Piece Hall: Picture special of the Manchester band's gig in Halifax

Manchester band New Order rocked the stage and the Halifax night sky at the Piece Hall last night.

By Ian Hirst
Thursday, 9th September 2021, 11:34 am

Supported by Lone Lady and DJ Tintin, the band were latest top performers to light up the sky with their classic songs

The gigs have been organised by The Piece Hall and music promoters Futuresound, bringing a host of huge names to Halifax.

The shows come to their climax on Friday where the hugely influential Manic Street Preachers plerform with support from Sea Power, The Anchoress and Adwaith. Then Yorkshire rock heroes Kaiser Chiefs will close the series of gigs with two concerts - one on Saturday and SUnday.

1.

DJ TinTin perform at the Piece Hall in Halifax (Picture Frank Ralph)

2.

DJ TinTin at the PIece Hall in Halifax (Picture Frank Ralph)

3.

Lonelady performs at the Piece Hall in Halifax (Picture Frank Ralph)

4.

Lonelady performs at the Piece Hall in Halifax (Picture Frank Ralph)

