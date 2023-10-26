Overgate Hospice have opened their second charity in Sowerby Bridge after five years without a presence on the high street.

The brand new shop opened on Monday and raised over £1,600 in sales on the first day.

Overgate’s head of retail, Tracey Broadbent, said: “We are thrilled to be back in Sowerby Bridge with both our flagship charity shop and Little Stars proudly situated on Wharf Street.

"We care for patients across Calderdale including those from Sowerby Bridge, Ripponden, and its surrounding areas so it’s wonderful to be welcomed to the high street and we can’t wait to meet even more new customers.”

The new Sowerby Bridge shop

The shop is open Monday to Saturday and will gladly accept donations. The hospice raises over £2m per year through their retail enterprises, so every penny spent in their shops really does make the biggest difference to local families in need of the hospice’s special care.

Shop manager, Carla Woodhead said: “It has been an exciting time transforming our new shop and it feels amazing to welcome supporters through the door and have them visit both of our shops on Wharf Street in one trip!

"We are so grateful to have already received an amazing amount of donations to fill our shop with a large selection of good quality items.”