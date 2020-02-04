New project launched to reduce loneliness and isolation in Sowerby Bridge

A new project has been launched to help tackle loneliness and isolation in Sowerby Bridge.

Ryburn Men In Sheds, based at Unit 9 SDH Holdings, Sowerby Bridge, was officially opened by Councillor Dot Foster, the Mayor of Calderdale, on Saturday.

Around 150 people attened within the first four hours to see what the initiative had to offer.

The project will be open every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday from 10am to 4pm. For more information contact John Spencer on 07912 346007 or email countrystores1@hotmail.com.