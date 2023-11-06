New £18,000 Brighouse sensory room at ROKT Foundation set to light up lives

Children with a range of disabilities will have a new space to thrive inside after a Brighouse charity opened a new £18,000 experience.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A new sensory room at ROKT Foundation featuring a musical touch wall, light plinth, Bluetooth musical stool, rainbow ball, UV carpet and projection equipment for relaxing and watching educational films has opened to users.

The room is a welcome addition for the charity which supports children, young people and adults from across the county through climbing and urban activity – supporting everyone from those struggling with their mental health to children with complex learning disabilities and everyone in between.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

ROKT Foundation sensory room launch

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The charity, based inside ROKT Climbing Centre, has spent the last two months creating the space thanks grants from Community Foundation for Calderdale, Boshier Hinton Foundation, Hedley Foundation, Tesco’s small grants and the Toy Trust.

Katie Kinsella, Director of ROKT Foundation, said: “We wanted to add to our offer and create a beautiful interactive space that can be used as a warm down after climbing sessions or as a stand-alone experience. Many children we work with have sensory conditions including autism or ADHD, so the room will allow them to interact with the equipment, solve puzzles, make noise, play music, draw pictures and control lighting colours.

“It’s unbelievable to have this up and running in such a short space of time and we couldn’t have done it without our funders.”

Dr Max Euan Noble, Founder of ROKT Foundation, said: “The Foundation itself was a bit of a dream come true for me as we wanted to create something to help a huge range of people in life-changing ways. The Foundation is doing that on a daily basis with kids and adults – and this sensory room allows us to go even further.

ROKT Foundation director Katie Kinsella

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad