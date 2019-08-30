New Rastrick community centre to have official space launch

After over half a million pounds worth of refurbishment, the former community centre on Field Lane, Rastrick is now operational as a new, modern, sustainable community hub at the heart of the estate.

To celebrate the launch there will be a ‘Space Launch Family Fun Day’ on Saturday, September 7, from 1pm to 4pm.

The Mayor of Calderdale and Deputy Lieutenant of West Yorkshire and other VIP’s and funders will be there, but the honour of cutting the ribbon and unveiling a plaque at 2pm, will go to two local young people who will be chosen at the start of the afternoon.

Following the success of last year’s Fun Day, the group behind the Space @ Field Lane project decided that this year’s event will follow a similar format and it has been funded in large part by the iWill Youth Social Action Fund which encourages young people into volunteering.

Young people from the estate have selected the activities to take place, designed the poster and will help run the day.

There will be lots of family fun and refreshments on the play area opposite the school and of course there will be opportunities to see inside the new Space @ Field Lane.

From Monday, September 9, various activities will take place inside the new Space, along with different help and advice clinics and most importantly of all, an opportunity for everyone to mix and mingle over a cuppa in the new community cafe.

Opening hours will be limited at the start but will increase as the café becomes more established.

Local resident and group Chair, Steve Tipton said: “We really hope that our new building will increase opportunities for all sorts of activities, volunteering and training and general socialising in our neighbourhood and look forward to talking to people about it at the Fun Day.”

The building is available to hire for children’s parties as well as adult celebrations because, although the building has no permanent bar, one can be brought in when needed.

The building is also ideal as a low cost meeting venue for local companies and organisations.

For more information visit www.thespaceatfieldlane.org.uk.