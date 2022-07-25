New security measures put in place at Shroggs Park after recent break-in

The pavilion has been locked and secured with fencing whilst it has been out of use for the last few months. An inspection of the building last week found that the padlock had been cut off and the front door was open.

The Council is covering all the windows and doors with metal sheeting and security screws to ensure public safety, protect the pavilion and prevent further unauthorised access.

Coun Silvia Dacre, Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Resources, said: “It is extremely disappointing to see a valued community asset vandalised. The building is already in poor condition, and our priority is to keep people safe and to protect the building for possible future use.

“People visiting the park will see new security measures at the pavilion. We want to reassure them that this is for safety reasons in response to the recent break-in, and is not part of any wider plans for the building as no decisions have yet been made about its future.”

Coun Jenny Lynn, the Council’s Cabinet Member for Public Services and Communities, added: “We are committed to the future of Shroggs Park, as we know how much local people value the facilities for their health and wellbeing.