New service to open at Halifax centre to help people with sight loss

A new service to offer help and advice to people impacted by sight loss will be officially opened this week at the Halifax Society for the Blind (HSB).

On Friday, January 24, the Mayor of Calderdale, Coun Dot Foster, will officially open the new service.

The service offers advice, equipment, information to people impacted by sight loss.

With an emphasis on giving practical support, the service at 36 Clare Road, will be open weekdays between 10am and 2.30pm, with the largest variety of equipment and aids in West Yorkshire.

The Sight Centre’s ribbons will be cut at around 1pm, and visitors will be ale to find out more from HSB’s professionals, volunteers, and supporters, over a light lunch.

Pete Hoey, Chief Officer at HSB, said: “We are about providing relevant and high-impact services for people with sight loss, the opening of our Sight Centre is a big step along the way to helping local people cope through sight loss.”

Sue Mort, HSB’s Chair, said: “Calderdale People have needed this service for many years, and with the Big Lottery Support, we can now boos the positive impact we have.”

