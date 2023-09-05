Watch more videos on Shots!

The single ‘Everything and Anything’ will be released on September 8 and is a heartfelt anthem and a resounding call for open dialogue about men's mental health challenges.

Written as a tribute to the invaluable work undertaken by Andy's Man Club, which was founded in Halifax, the song combines spirited melodies with poignant lyrics, conveying a message of encouragement, solidarity, and understanding.

Frontman Will Bloy said: “It's time to shatter the stigma around men's mental health. 'Everything and Anything' speaks to the urgency of fostering conversations, whether on stage, in the studio, or in everyday life. Andy's Man Club has been a beacon of support, and this song amplifies their message that seeking help is a sign of strength."

The music video for ‘Everything and Anything’ was shot at Halifax’s Piece Hall on July 29 and was directed by Charlie Fisk, known for his work on iconic films like Bohemian Rhapsody, Indiana Jones, and the upcoming Amy Winehouse biopic.

It also features Jamie Dorrington, (Happy Valley, Holby City, Ackley Bridge, and The Innocents), Angela Forrest from Exhibit A, The Navigators, and King Girl, along with Micky Thompson of Coronation Street, Harry Potter and Green Street Hooligans fame.

The video follows the journey of a man navigating life's challenges and finding solace within the supportive community of Andy's Man Club. Featuring over 200 extras, the video vividly captures the importance of open communication and emotional support.

The record is set to be released two days before World Suicide Prevention Day through Paint The World Music, a label dedicated to addressing mental health issues within the music industry.

Shaun Goulden, the visionary behind Paint The World Music, said: “This record isn't just about music; it's about saving lives through awareness and support. We're thrilled to be a part of this movement, and we hope that 'Everything and Anything' will encourage more individuals to reach out, talk, and seek help."

For more information and to support Andy’s Man Club, you can download ‘Everything and Anything’ by Bravado Cartel on all major streaming platforms from September 8.