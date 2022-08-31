New walking football sessions to start at Calderdale College
New walking football sessions will start at Calderdale College from September 8 after proving popular since being launched in Mytholmroyd earlier this year.
Building on the success of the Wednesday evening indoor walking football session at Mytholmroyd Community Centre, Thursday evening outdoor sessions will take place at Calderdale College.
Organiser Mark Wisbey said: “The Wednesday session all started because I was looking for a walking football session that took place after work, whereas most sessions take place during the day.
"There was nothing in the evening that I could find locally, so I decided to set one up.
Most Popular
-
1
"It feels amazing" - Halifax musician World of Cupid signed to record label
-
2
Roadworks set to cause disruption for motorists next week on major route in and out of Halifax
-
3
Police discover more than 150 cannabis plants at house in north Halifax
-
4
Football mad nine-year-old from Halifax signs for Leeds United
-
5
Walkers from Halifax & Huddersfield IVC take a stroll on the outer edges of Calderdale
"Working with Hebden Bridge Saints FC we decided to give it a go and the Wednesday 6pm to 7pm indoor session at Mytholmroyd Community Centre were born.
"Just three of us came to the first session on July 8 but by the end of the tenth week we have had 27 players – all looking to get back to playing the beautiful game when they thought it wasn’t possible.
“As it has proved so popular and wanting to grow the sessions further to include playing friendlies and the odd tournament, we decided to organise another weekly Thursday session, 6pm to 7pm at Calderdale College, which will be outside on their 3G pitch.”
The sessions are for anyone aged 50 or over, male or female, and are an excellent way to keep fit, meet new people, and are great for all abilities, played in a friendly, relaxed atmosphere.
All you need to start is a pair of trainers, wear some loose clothing and a bottle of water.
“Walking Football is simply a slower version of the beautiful game, and no running is allowed, it is also a non-contact so it reduces player injuries,” added Mark.
Everybody’s first session is free and after that it's £4 per session and players can come to either or both.
For more information call 07848 099 572 or email [email protected]