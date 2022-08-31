New walking football sessions to start at Calderdale College

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Building on the success of the Wednesday evening indoor walking football session at Mytholmroyd Community Centre, Thursday evening outdoor sessions will take place at Calderdale College.

Organiser Mark Wisbey said: “The Wednesday session all started because I was looking for a walking football session that took place after work, whereas most sessions take place during the day.

"There was nothing in the evening that I could find locally, so I decided to set one up.

"Working with Hebden Bridge Saints FC we decided to give it a go and the Wednesday 6pm to 7pm indoor session at Mytholmroyd Community Centre were born.

"Just three of us came to the first session on July 8 but by the end of the tenth week we have had 27 players – all looking to get back to playing the beautiful game when they thought it wasn’t possible.

“As it has proved so popular and wanting to grow the sessions further to include playing friendlies and the odd tournament, we decided to organise another weekly Thursday session, 6pm to 7pm at Calderdale College, which will be outside on their 3G pitch.”

The sessions are for anyone aged 50 or over, male or female, and are an excellent way to keep fit, meet new people, and are great for all abilities, played in a friendly, relaxed atmosphere.

All you need to start is a pair of trainers, wear some loose clothing and a bottle of water.

“Walking Football is simply a slower version of the beautiful game, and no running is allowed, it is also a non-contact so it reduces player injuries,” added Mark.

Everybody’s first session is free and after that it's £4 per session and players can come to either or both.