The supermarket giant wants to build a new shop in West Vale where Horsfall’s Mill used to be off, Saddleworth Road.

It says the store would include an 85-space car park, with access from Saddleworth Road.

It hopes to open between 8am and 10pm, Monday to Saturday, and 10am to 4pm on Sundays.

Proposed site for new Lidl supermarket at former Horsfall's Mill, West Vale.

Normally, there would be one delivery per day. All store waste will be collected by the delivery vehicle in a bid to minimise HGV visits.

The plans have already caused controversy in the area after people in five houses near the proposed site were given just eight weeks to leave their homes to make way for the store.

Councillor Paul Bellenger, one of the ward members for Greetland and Stainland, helped the residents secure extra time to move and almost all have now found new places to live.

He is pleased people in his ward will now have the chance to share their views on the scheme with Lidl and hopes the supermarket firm will listen to concerns about road layout improvements that would need to be made to mitigate traffic congestion.

Steve Shirley and others were initially given two months to leave their rented homes to make way for a new Lidl

The consultation takes place on Tuesday (February 28) at Greetland Community and Sports Centre on Rochdale Road in Greetland between 3pm and 7pm.

Anyone who cannot attend can visit https://tinyurl.com/lidl-greetland or call 0161 8176225 by March 3.