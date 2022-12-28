If you are looking for somewhere to recycle your real Christmas tree, we have some of the options available in Calderdale.

Ogden Water will once again be recycling Christmas trees all through January.

The nature reserve’s team has said: “All cut trees will be placed around the reservoir edge as habitat for wildlife while any rooted trees will be planted out in the woodlands.

"Trees can be left outside the classroom or over the wall by the visitor centre after Christmas.

"Please do not leave in the car parks or the top of the road.”

They have urged people not to block access to the toilets or classroom gate, or leave trees in the road, as this was an issue last year.

"We will take trees all through January so there is no rush to drop them off,” they said.

"Again, staff and volunteers will be on site and we would welcome any financial donations towards the bird feeding as well. Alternatively please make a donation to Calder Valley Search and Rescue Team through their website.

"We will be holding sessions through January to work the trees into the brash layer - so if you want to work off a few mince pies or that extra turkey feel free to get in touch and we can send you details.”

Over 300,000 people visit Ogden Water every year for picnics, walking, feeding the ducks, family outings and nature activities.

For more information about how to get involved with helping out at the nature reserve, email [email protected] or call 01422 249136.

You can also visit their website at www.ogdenwater.org.uk .

In return for a small donation, charity Focus4Hope is offering to pick up people’s Christmas trees from outside their homes and take them to be recycled.

Volunteers will be collecting trees on Thursday, January 12, Friday, January 13 and Saturday, January 14 from HD6, HX1, HX2, HX3, HX4 and HX5.

Collections must be booked online by 10pm on Sunday, January 8 at https://www.focus4hope.co.uk/christmas-gift-appeal-2/