New Year Honours List 2024: Royal honours from The King for Todmorden pub landlady, Halifax school's governor and others from Halifax, Hebden Bridge and Brighouse
and live on Freeview channel 276
Matthanee Nilavongse, better known as Gig and who is the owner of the Golden Lion in Todmorden, has been awarded an Order of the British Empire Medal (BEM) for services to the community in Todmorden.
Also honoured for his selfless service to others is Robert Beaumont, from Brighouse, who has been given an MBE for his service as a governor at Ravenscliffe High School and Sports College in Halifax.
David Connelly Graham, Hebden Bridge resident and national director of the Care Leavers Association has been awarded an MBE for services to care leavers and Kathryn Marshall, senior manager at Lloyds Banking Group in Halifax, has been given an MBE for services to further education and skills.
Another resident honoured with a BEM is Richard Stansfield Isaac, who is from Halifax and sustainability manager for Northern Trains, for services to inclusion in the rail industry.
The King’s New Year Honours List includes recipients who have made exceptional contributions to their local communities and the country as a whole.
This year’s list includes 83 recipients from Yorkshire and Humberside, which is nearly seven per cent of the total number of people honoured in the 2024 list.
Anyone can nominate someone for an honour. If you know someone who has achieved fantastic things that you think are worthy of recognition, visit https://www.gov.uk/honours to find out more about how you can put them forward.