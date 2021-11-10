Newly donated Blood Bike for Halifax launched

Pictured are Laurence Turner and Toby Turner of Investing For Tomorrow alongside Whiteknights Chairman, Andrew Foster and Regional Manager, Matthew Butterfield.

The specially equipped, BMW R1250 motorcycle, has been provided by Halifax based financial firm Investing For Tomorrow.

Company Director, Toby Turner joined Company Chairman, Laurence Turner, himself a volunteer Blood Biker, to present the bike to the Whiteknights.

Toby said: “We’re delighted to provide Whiteknights with a new motorcycle to continue their remarkable ‘Out of hours’ voluntary service which benefits patients in West Yorkshire.”