Newlywed Halifax soldier faces £50,000 to bring premature son home from Turkey

Stephen Crawshaw, from Illingworth, and wife Louise have only been able to see little Wolfe for a few minutes since he was born more than seven weeks early while they were away in Turkey.

The language barrier is making it extremely difficult for the couple to establish how their son is doing.

They are already facing steep medical bills and it would cost around £50,000 to charter an air ambulance to fly Wolfe back to the UK.

Little Wolfe was born more than seven weeks early while his parents were on honeymoon in Turkey

The couple had insurance, as well as a fit to fly note from Louise's midwife, but their insurance company has told them Wolfe would have needed to be born eight weeks early for them to pay out.

He was born seven weeks and five days before his due date.

"They're struggling," said Stephen's sister Shannon Crawshaw, who lives in Illingworth.

"They're not able to see him for more than 30 seconds to a minute at a time and they can't understand why.

Stephen Crawshaw and his new wife Louise got married just a few weeks ago

"It's been awful."

She said Wolfe is looking at at least another three weeks of medical treatment.

Stephen's mum, Paula Hodgson - also from Halifax - said: "It's just horrendous, it's just a nightmare.

"We're trying to do everything that we possibly can to help them out.

The couple were married earlier this month at Hazlewood Castle, near Leeds and were in Turkey with their nearly-one-year-old son Ronnie and Louise's three other children for their honeymoon.

When Louise gave birth, a family friend flew to the country to bring the three eldest children home. Ronnie is still in Turkey with his parents.

Stephen, 28, has been serving with the Yorkshire Regiment since he was 16 and is based in Harrogate.

The couple live in Wiltshire but Stephen, who has four sisters and one brother, has many family members in Halifax.

Their loved ones have set up an online fundraiser in a bid to help the couple during their ordeal.