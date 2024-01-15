Next Step Trust: Charity hoping to create new residential home in Halifax
The Next Step Trust was established in 2006 supporting adults with learning disabilities, complex health needs and autism.
Established by parents, on its website the trust says “Our objective is to provide a comprehensive day service provision along with other services as required by the individuals we support. We aim to work in keeping with the personalisation agenda.”
The trust has applied to Calderdale Council seeking planning permission to change the use of Marsh Meadows, at Marsh Lane, Southowram, into a residential institution.
The charity has several centres in and around Halifax already to help carry out its work.
The application has received a letter of objection raising concerns about a possible increase of traffic and worries about loss of privacy.
Numbered 23/01192/FUL, the change of use application can be viewed on the planning portal on Calderdale Council’s website.