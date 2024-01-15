A charity which supports adults with learning disabilities hopes create a new residential centre in Halifax.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Next Step Trust was established in 2006 supporting adults with learning disabilities, complex health needs and autism.

Established by parents, on its website the trust says “Our objective is to provide a comprehensive day service provision along with other services as required by the individuals we support. We aim to work in keeping with the personalisation agenda.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The trust has applied to Calderdale Council seeking planning permission to change the use of Marsh Meadows, at Marsh Lane, Southowram, into a residential institution.

The application has been submitted to Calderdale Council

The charity has several centres in and around Halifax already to help carry out its work.

The application has received a letter of objection raising concerns about a possible increase of traffic and worries about loss of privacy.