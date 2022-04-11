Niamh heading off to South Korea as part of World Scout Jamboree
Explorer scout, Niamh Hogan, 14, will be part of the UK contingent heading to the World Scout Jamboree in August 2023 to South Korea.
Like all those scouts and explorer scouts chosen to represent be part of the UK contingent, Niamh has been challenged to raise funds to support her place.
Niamh’s grandma is Katherine Hogan, a well-known fundraiser in Halifax who has been making face masks and baking cakes for good causes for many years, and she has done it again.
Katherine has supported Niamh by organising a community ‘Cake on the Wall’ event at her house in Southowram.
The event, held on Saturday, drew in friends, neighbours and family from far and wide.
Niamh, together with cousins who are also scouts in Halifax and Nottinghamshire all played a part.
Niamh is from Hereford and Worcester County, where her father Edd Hogan is a Deputy County Commissioner with the scouts, raised a total of £400 with the event which will be a massive contribution to the overall fundraising needed.