Night of joy as Halifax's Acapulco night club holds first event SEN party

A Halifax town centre nightclub was filled with lights, music and joy when it held its first ever SEN disco.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 13th Dec 2023, 10:59 GMT
Updated 13th Dec 2023, 10:59 GMT
The event at Acapulco was a huge success and described by the club’s staff as an “incredible and emotional” night.

The idea came from Katie Townsend, a former Acapulco staff member turned SEN community advocate.

She wanted an event that would go beyond a DJ in a church hall and provide something more spectacular and memorable.

The first SEN night at Acapulco was a huge successThe first SEN night at Acapulco was a huge success
She approached Acapulco, where her proposal was met with enthusiastic support.

The nightclub said their only condition was clear – if they were to participate, the night had to be “extraordinary”.

Attendees were first greeted with soft background music and gentle lighting, setting a calm and welcoming atmosphere.

Then the lights dimmed, giving way to a stunning light and laser show offering a full nightclub experience tailored to SEN sensitivities.

The night was filled with music, lights and joyThe night was filled with music, lights and joy
The night also featured a special guest appearance from Father Christmas distributing Christmas hats and Acapulco teddy bears.

And many of the Acapulco staff volunteered their time to teach classic Acca dance routines.

“It was an incredible and very emotional night,” said a spokesperson for Acapulco.

"To see so many people so excited and the emotional thanks from so many parents, there wasn’t a dry eye in the house.”

The SEN night at Acapulco in HalifaxThe SEN night at Acapulco in Halifax
Katie and the Acapulco team have thanked everyone who helped make the night such a success.

For more information about the nightclub and its other forthcoming events, visit https://www.acapulcohalifax.com.

If you have a story or event to share, email [email protected].

