Twilight will open on Waterhouse Street on Friday, July 15.

Their launch party will feature performances from Ill Phil and Chris Gresswell.

The club has posted on social media: "People of Halifax get ready! The official Twilight Nightclub launch date has been set.

Waterhouse Street in Halifax town centre

"Friday, July 15 we open our doors and welcome you to a venue the town has been missing for years.