No Elland bonfire again this year

A flashback to a previous year's bonfire.

Elland Round Table, which organises the event, says uncertainty over coronavirus rates are among the reasons for cancelling.

"It is with a heavy heart that we have taken the difficult decision to postpone our annual fireworks display and bonfire for another year," the team posted on social media.

"This is not a decision we have taken lightly. Due to the uncertainty over Covid-19 rates as Autumn approaches and schools go back, alongside a number of other considerations amongst our organising committee, we feel the risks of a large public gathering are not in the best interests of our patrons.

"Fear not though, we will be back in 2022 with exciting plans already under way to make the event bigger, brighter and far more interactive for all the family."