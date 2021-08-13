No, Tom Daley hasn't been in Halifax! Cute crochet toppers appear outside pharmacy

One of the toppers outside the pharmacy

These cute crochet toppers were created by pharmacist and manager Amanda Smith's mum as a warning to drivers about the bollards outside Heath Pharmacy on Free School Lane in Savile Park.

They include a tub of cream and some pharmacy bottles, some amoxicillin capsules and a pharmacist handing out a prescription bag.

June Smith, 73, offered to make the toppers to stop people driving into the bollards.

The toppers were created by June Smith.

She was inspired by a crochet lid that appeared on the post box outside Skircoat Green Post Office earlier this year which featured flowers, toadstools and even a gnome.

Amanda said photos of the toppers that she posted on a social media site for crochet creations have already received over 3,000 views.

"We've had a few people popping in to ask about them as well," she added.

